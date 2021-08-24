KEARNEY — Kearney High School soccer coach Bill Forman is back at the helm of the boys soccer team for the 2021 fall season. This marks his 30th year in the role after taking off one year to "retire." Forman started the Bulldogs’ program in the fall of 1990.
Before he retired, Forman amassed a 432-258-25 record. During his watch, the Bulldogs earned third-place state finishes in 1997 and 2000. Now, he has the chance to increase those winning numbers.
The now retired physical education teacher came back to the head coach role, not deviating in the task to lead the group to the next level. The Bulldogs had an 11-9 campaign in 2020 that included tying for third place in the Suburban Blue with district champion Smithville.
Grant Woltkamp, Cooper Varone, Kolby Smothers and Tyler Snapp graduated, but a larger group of seniors has stepped in to fill that void. Seniors this year are Will Dolinar, Julius Green, Creason Kane, Aidan Komarek, Corgben Markley, Tanner Nichols, Jonathon Rinehart and Ashton Holloway.
Forman said he expects his seniors not only to step up on the pitch, but also in the classroom and around the school in general.
Last year, graduate Kolby Smothers scored eight goals and dishing out eight assists. He received all-district first-team honors. Kane followed suit with the most goals for the Bulldogs at eight. The defender also landed on the all-district first team as he helped Kearney land five shutouts over the last 12 regular season games.
Komarek and sophomores Liam Ridle and Tucker Jones were named to the all-district second team last year.
Forman said he also expects other upperclassmen including juniors Kevin Ambrosio, Dylan Grossl, Zachary Heath, Noah Jennings, Cory Kreiling, Kale Scheel, Nicholas Turley and Jace Vaughn to step up this season.
For lead contributions overall this season, Forman is going to look to Ridle, Tucker, Grossl, Komarek and Green.
“Honestly, they have to all contribute for us to be any good this season,” Forman said. “Everyone will have to embrace their roles and that will make us successful. I’m cautious when it comes to making any sort of predictions. If we are to be strong, we have to have things fall our way early on to have those successes.”
The opening game for varsity is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Park Hill and then will play Sept. 2 at Smithville.
