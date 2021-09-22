The Bulldogs defeated Grandview 2-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 21, to earn their second win of the soccer season.
Creason Kane and Liam Ridle scored both goals as the Bulldogs defense kept the sheet clean..
Kearney will celebrate senior night against Winnetonka at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
