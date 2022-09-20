KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have opened their season against stiff competition. Kearney has started the season 3-4 this year. Kearney’s opponents have a combined record of 33-15 this season.
Kearney snagged this third win of the season as they defeated Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Bulldogs lost to the Tigers 2-1 earlier in the year at the Excelsior Springs Tournament. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs looked sure of themselves through confident passing and great spacing on the wings.
The Bulldogs defeated Excelsior Springs 2-1 on a hot and steamy evening. The opening goal for Kearney was impressive and the way that the Bulldogs want to play for the rest of the year. Kearney’s Maja Hermon received the ball on the right wing and dibbled towards the byline. He hit a nice cross toward the middle of the box. Tucker Jones jumped up and met the ball in the air and put it into the back of the net.
The final score went in favor of Kearney for their third win of the season as the connection between Hermon and Jones was crucial to the result. Jones has been a leader for Kearney this season as he sprints around the middle of the field playing a box-to-box midfielder. Liam Ridle has also played well for Kearney.
Ridle earned a goal against Ray-Pec on Thursday, Sept. 15. He has become an important piece to the attack third of the Kearney team. The start of the season may have been tough, but they have played some hard games that will only make them better come the end of the season.
Kearney’s next game will pit them against Platte County on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
