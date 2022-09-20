KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have opened their season against stiff competition. Kearney has started the season 3-4 this year. Kearney’s opponents have a combined record of 33-15 this season.

Kearney snagged this third win of the season as they defeated Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Bulldogs lost to the Tigers 2-1 earlier in the year at the Excelsior Springs Tournament. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs looked sure of themselves through confident passing and great spacing on the wings.

