Kearney soccer ends regular season with road win over Ruskin

KEARNEY — Kearney boys soccer ended the season with a 3-0 win over Ruskin Friday, Oct. 29 on the road.
The Bulldogs won three of their last four contests with a scoring margin of 15-4.
Kearney (11-8) starts the postseason with a Class 3 District 16 matchup against Smithville 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at Platte County High School. The Bulldogs won both previous contests with the Warriors this season.
