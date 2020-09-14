Kearney soccer takes 2nd at Excelsior Springs tourney; Smithville finishes 4th

Kearney boys soccer earned second place at the Excelsior Springs tournament. The Bulldogs reached the finals before falling short against Pleasant Hill 1-0 Saturday, Sept. 12 at Excelsior Springs High School.

 Mac Moore/Staff Photo

KEARNEY — Kearney boys soccer earned second place at the Excelsior Springs tournament. The Bulldogs reached the finals before falling short against Pleasant Hill 1-0 Saturday, Sept. 12 at Excelsior Springs High School.

Kearney won its first two matches with 3-2 wins over Lone Jack and North Kansas City. The Bulldogs are now 3-2 to start the season.

SMITHVILLE

Smithville beat Oak Grove 3-2 in the opening round before facing the same fate as Kearney with a 1-0 loss to eventual champion Pleasant Hill. The Warriors lost its consolation game 3-1 to North Kansas City to finish fourth in the tournament.

Max Dolloff and Nick Harlin scored goals in the Oak Grove game with Regan Dunn earning the lone goal against NKC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.