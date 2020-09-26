KEARNEY — Kearney soccer ended a three-game losing streak and returned its record to .500 with a 4-1 victory on the road over Winnetonka on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Kearney soccer took its licks as it kicked off a six-game road stretch early the season, but the Bulldogs corrected issues in its three-game losing streak to win two straight and return to a .500 record.
Kearney beat Grandview 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and then Winnetonka 4-1 on Thursday, Sept. 24. Junior Creason Kane scored a goal in each of the games. Junior Aidan Komarek and freshman Liam Ridle joined him for scores against Grandview while senior Kolby Smothers, Jace Vaughn and Tucker Jones earned goals vs. Winnetonka.
The Bulldogs were outscored 6-2 in the previous outings of its four-game road tilt over the last two weeks. Kearney (4-4) will head to Staley for a 6:30 p.m. contest Tuesday, Sept. 29 before another home match against Ruskin a week later.
