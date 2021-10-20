Kearney boys soccer defeated Winnetonka 4-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Julius Green secured a hat trick for the Bulldogs while Aidan Komarek scored the final goal.
The win for Kearney pushes their record to 9-9 and 6-4 in conference play. Kearney's next game will be against Excelsior Springs away from home on Thursday, Oct. 21.
