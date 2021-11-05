RIVERSIDE— Sometimes in soccer, the team with the most chances and possession does not win and that’s why the game is always so enthralling. In the Class 4 District 8 Championship, this is exactly what happened when Liberty lost 1-0 to Park Hill.
“The difference was, we just didn’t score,” Head Coach Tom Rottjakob said. “They scored on their one opportunity and we had chances and didn’t get the job done.”
The chance that the Trojans capitalized on was from a stunning corner with 15 minutes left in the first half. Park Hill’s Grant Barry was the first to rise above the Blue Jays backline and slam the header into the back of the net for the lone goal on the evening.
Liberty followed Park Hill’s goal by controlling the possession and passing the ball horizontally from wing to wing to try and get past the high line of the Trojans. A successful string of passes in this manner allowed Liberty’s Jordan Gaona collect the ball and run through the channel of Park Hill’s back line. A heavy touch at the top of the box gave the Trojans goalkeeper time to collect the ball, but it was a strong play by Gaona to get behind the defense and allow for an opportunity.
In the second half, Park Hill’s space and movement off of the ball created more chances off of counter attacks, but it would amount to nothing as Liberty’s defense stood tall.
The final 15 minutes of the game, Liberty committed men forward as they tried to equalize. Liberty’s Lucas Porter had a chance at the top of the box, but his shot dragged across the goal. Another chance for Liberty came from a free kick outside the box near the touchline, the ball was put toward the back post and found the head of Bryson Gosch who couldn’t get the shot on target.
The Blue Jays controlled the possession more and more as chance after chance came towards the Park Hill box, but nothing could be pushed across the line.
“We moved fast and with a lot of combination play, knocking the ball and that’s how we get the goals,” Rottjakob said. “I felt like we did that tonight on multiple opportunities. But, we either put it right to the keeper or didn’t put it on frame.”
This was Park Hill’s first win over Liberty this season as the Blue Jays bested the Trojans in their previous two meetings. The loss for Liberty ended a season that was filled with close games — some with joy and others with heartbreak.
“I know this means a lot to them, they put their heart and soul into this year. I’ve been really proud of this group,” Rottjakob said. “This result is not indicative of our season, this one just didn’t go our way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.