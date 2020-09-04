LIBERTY — The Eagles boys soccer team improved to 3-0 this week after clinching the Harrisonville Shootout on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Harrisonville High School.
Liberty North finished the week off with a hard-fought 2-0 win against Harrisonville on their home field. Before that, the Eagles took down Grain Valley 5-2 on Saturday, Aug. 29, and East High School 6-1 on Tuesday.
Liberty North head coach Art Smith said the Eagles had to overcome a few key injuries during that stretch, but the team showed a lot of growth throughout the week.
Senior Damian Theoharidis led the Eagles with four goals during the tournament. Senior Cade McKinnon added two scores while Henri Kagay, Jessy Duncan, Cooper Smith, Cade Maloney, Sam Eggleston, Jackson Leeth and Scott Jarvis each earned a goal.
Duncan led the team with three assists while McKinnon, Kagay and Eric Lewcyk added two each. Nick Onnen and Davis Fulk held down goalie responsibilities by allowing just one goal per outing.
Liberty North will have an extended break before their conference opener against Raymore-Peculiar 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.