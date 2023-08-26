LIBERTY — Last year, Liberty North enjoyed one of their best soccer seasons in years. This year, they hope to recapture that same magic. The Eagles’ head coach Art Smith explained the first weeks of practice have been going great and that some young players that did not participate last year have grown in their roles and are ready to don the Liberty North varsity jersey.
The Eagles finished with an 18-6 record last year, which included a district championship victory over Park Hill South. It was the Eagles’ first district title since 2018 and it was the most wins Liberty North secured since 2013.
Liberty North’s Ozonna Ugbaja returns this season. The attacking threat was solid throughout the season for the Eagles and he will be another target man for his teammates to find. Brody Phipps, Kade Ohara, Jack Watson, Kade Moore and Kaiden Murry will all impact the Eagles this season.
“We’ve got a really nice mix of new and returning players and we’re enjoying the process of figuring out where everyone fits,” Smith said. “We’ve just got a really great group of guys and we’re looking forward to seeing who we can become over the next few months.”
The team is looking to replace Carson Schmitt, who is one of their best defensive players the program has seen in recent memory. Schmitt graduated and currently plays at Johnson County Community College. It has been a challenge to find ways to replace him, according to Smith, but it has been a fun puzzle to figure out.
Ty Haas, Porter Allen, Clayton Lade and Max Kagay are several young players that are going to feature this season.
The Eagles begin with the first round of the Harrisonville Soccer Shootout at Harrisonville High School on Saturday, Aug. 26.
