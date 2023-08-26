Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North’s Ozanna Ugbaja returns for the Eagles this year after helping the team win the district championship last season.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Last year, Liberty North enjoyed one of their best soccer seasons in years. This year, they hope to recapture that same magic. The Eagles’ head coach Art Smith explained the first weeks of practice have been going great and that some young players that did not participate last year have grown in their roles and are ready to don the Liberty North varsity jersey.

The Eagles finished with an 18-6 record last year, which included a district championship victory over Park Hill South. It was the Eagles’ first district title since 2018 and it was the most wins Liberty North secured since 2013.

