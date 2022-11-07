LIBERTY — They were a sleeping giant, but after their latest performance, Liberty North is no longer in slumber. The boys soccer team of Liberty North topped Park Hill South 3-1 in the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Thursday, Nov. 3. This was the Eagles' first district title since 2018.
Since that championship in 2018, Liberty North has a combined record of 15-43-2 entering this year. They blew that record out of the water as they now have a record of 18-5. It wasn’t all easy, though.
“This means everything, for the past three years, we have been struggling,” three-year varsity player and senior Carson Schmitt said. “We have gone done to 10 men, nine men, three times this year. We kept fighting and no one outworks us ever.”
The Eagles had to overcome adversity throughout the game against Park Hill South. The Eagles started quickly as they earned a free kick on the right wing. A ball was sent near post and was battered around in the box until it fell at the feet of Schmitt who slotted it home to give Liberty North a 1-0 lead in the first minute.
1’ LN 1-0 PHSWhat a start!!! Off of the free kick Carson Schmitt scores!Beautiful start for the Eagles! pic.twitter.com/ly3336sYrw— Liam (@liamkeating7) November 3, 2022
The game settled down as Liberty North used the wind to their advantage in the first half. They kept pushing the attack and were fouled on the left side of the wing this time. Another hopeful ball into the box forced the Panthers’ keeper into a tough position. The ball ricocheted off of the keeper’s hands and hit the back of Schmitt. The ball then rolled into the net to double Liberty North’s lead.
“They tell me to go in there and be a wrecking ball,” Schmitt said. “A deflection might go in and I’m just trying to get something on it. It doesn’t have to be perfect.”
Only two minutes later, Caden Tyler slotted home a shot to give Liberty North a 3-0 lead. The past ghosts were gone as the Eagles were flying in the 24th minute. That was when adversity struck the Eagles.
In the 28th minute, Park Hill South delivered a harsh challenge straight into the back of the legs of Liberty North midfielder. On the far touchline, Liberty North retaliated by throwing the ball directly at the Park Hill South player. The referee showed a yellow card for Park Hill South’s challenge. A red card was issued to Liberty North for what the referee said was, “using the ball as a weapon.”
Liberty North would play the rest of the game with 10 players opposed to Park Hill South’s 11 players. With an extra player, Park Hill South tried to push for a goal before halftime. The Eagles stuck with their formation of three players in defense. There was confusion from the bench to the field on how to defend Park Hill South, but few good chances could be reached by the Panthers. Liberty North headed into the halftime break ahead 3-0.
The second half started and head coach Art Smith changed his approach from three players in the back to a low block. Liberty North would sit back and invite pressure and defend for their lives for the next 40 minutes. In the second half, Park Hill South had the wind at their backs which they hoped would be an advantage.
The Panthers scored their first goal in the 47th minute. The winger curled a shot toward the top corner, but it was saved by the Liberty North keeper. The incredible save ended up at the feet of the Park Hill South attacker. He tapped it in to give the Panthers their first goal and make the score 3-1.
In the ensuing minutes, the momentum had swung in favor of Park Hill South. They fired plenty of shots on goal to win the match, but the low block was working perfectly. That was until another wrench was thrown in the equation for Liberty North.
As the Eagles cleared their lines, they pressed the Park Hill South defense as they tried to make their opponents uncomfortable. Liberty North lunged at a tackle and caught the Park Hill South player with the body. The studs of his boots were nowhere near the opposing player, but the shear power of the tackle forced the referee to call it a red card. Liberty North was down to nine players in the 55th minute.
The defense for Liberty North would be challenged as they played two players down. As time ticked on, it was apparent that Park Hill South was not going to get any quality chances. The work rate and the communication was as good as any high school team could do. They threw their bodies in front of shots and the ones that they missed, goalkeeper Steven Haley was there to scoop it up.
“The first couple of minutes were a bit hectic,” Haley said. “I was angry at the cards and wanted to keep the ball out of the net. When the ball came to me, it was a quick hand away here, hand away there.”
As full time approached, Park Hill South grew more and more frustrated as they could not unlock the Liberty North defense. The Liberty North defense provided excellent coverage all game, but especially in the final 10 minutes. It was a masterclass in defending and team organization.
“The odds were against us; they have the wind, we have nine men,” Schmitt said. “It was crazy. We lost out heads at points, but we worked. We continued to work like we’ve done all season.”
When the game ended, Smith was doused with a Gatorade bath by his players and the group celebrated with each other at midfield. It was an incredible sight to witness if you know the hardship that these players have played with by only winning 15 total games in the past three years. That win over Park Hill South was full of heart and determination, a skill that is is hard to beat in soccer.
“Coaching is all about relationships and being able to build really healthy relationships,” Smith explained. “If you don’t have that foundation, it is really not authentic. I think kids see through that and hopefully, we have a lot of chemistry with our guys. We all appreciate each other.”
Liberty North’s journey continues on Saturday, Nov. 12. They will face Rock Bridge at home in the Class 4 District Quarterfinals. The Bruins have risen to prominence this season as they were nationally-ranked, but a self-reported violation has their record completely different than what it was originally.
Rock Bridge had won 20 of their 21 games this season, but they self-reported a violation of an ineligible player. That is why Rock Bridge has a record of 11-13. The Bruins defeated Blue Springs 2-1 in overtime in the district championship. The Eagles and Bruins and will meet for a spot in the final four on Saturday.
