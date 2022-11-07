Liberty North celebrates after defeating Park Hill South 3-1 in the district championship on Thursday, Nov. 3.

LIBERTY — They were a sleeping giant, but after their latest performance, Liberty North is no longer in slumber. The boys soccer team of Liberty North topped Park Hill South 3-1 in the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Thursday, Nov. 3. This was the Eagles' first district title since 2018.

Since that championship in 2018, Liberty North has a combined record of 15-43-2 entering this year. They blew that record out of the water as they now have a record of 18-5. It wasn’t all easy, though.

