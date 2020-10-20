Liberty soccer beats Titans 2-0, extends win streak to 7

LIBERTY — Liberty soccer extended its winning streak to seven games as the Blue Jays defeated Lee’s Summit West 2-0 on Monday, Oct. 19.
Senior Alek Rottjakob gave Liberty the early lead with a first half goal double assisted by sophomore Jaden Farrimond and junior Bryson Gosch. Sophomore Joel Litten scored early in the second half to put the game out of reach for the Titans. Gosch earned another assist on that goal.
Senior Ty Ritchie recorded the shutout, the team’s fourth during the win streak and fifth on the year.
Liberty (10-3) have won by a 20-6 margin over the last seven contests. The Blue Jays will host Blue Springs 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Liberty Middle School before getting five days off ahead of their road matchup with Raymore-Peculiar 6:30 p.m Monday, Oct. 26.
