Liberty soccer cools down to end regular season after long win streak

LIBERTY — Liberty boys soccer finished the final week of the regular season 1-2, including a 2-1 OT loss against Blue Springs South Thursday, Oct. 28 at Liberty Middle School.
Sophomore Joel Litten earned the only goal for the Blue Jays in that contest with the help of an assist by junior Lucas Porter.
The night before, Liberty beat Raymore-Peculiar 1-0 after senior Niklas Olsson converted a penalty kick. Senior goalkeeper Ty Ritchie recorded the shutout. The win came after Liberty’s impressive eight-game win streak came to end at the hands of Blue Springs in a 2-0 home matchup on Oct. 21.
Liberty (11-5, 9-5 Suburban Gold) starts the postseason with a Class 4 District 15 semifinal matchup against North Kansas City 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at Park Hill South High School.
