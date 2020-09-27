Liberty soccer regains winning record by beating 2 conference foes

LIBERTY — Liberty soccer won both its games this week as the team improved its record to 4-3 and 2-3 in the Suburban Gold conference play this season.
The Blue Jays won both games by a score of 2-1, first against Liberty North at home before going on the road to take down Lee’s Summit West on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Liberty will continue its road tilt facing conference foe Blue Springs (5-3, 2-2 SG) on Monday, Sept. 28. The Wildcats enter the matchup with a three-game win streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.