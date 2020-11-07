Liberty soccer wins district title with 1-0 win of Park Hill South

LIBERTY — Liberty boys soccer shut out Park Hill South 1-0 to win the Class 4 District 15 championship Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Park Hill South High School.
The Blue Jays won the defensive battle thanks to a first half goal by senior Alek Rottjakob.
Junior Bryson Gosch earned the assist after he split two defenders and just barely passed the ball around another to set up the shot. Rottjakob kicked the ball high, hitting the top bar of the goal post before ricocheting off a trailing defender and into the net.
It was all defensive effort from there as senior Graham Mattox, sophomore Eli Ozick, sophomore Jaden Farrimond, sophomore Frank Fuentes and senior Nathan Bilz put on the pressure to help senior goalkeeper Ty Ritchie maintain a shutout, the team’s seventh of the season.
Liberty beat North Kansas City on Monday, Nov. 2, at Park Hill South to advance to the final. Ozick scored a goal in the first half off a Farrimond assist to tie the game before Bryson Gosch received a double assist by Joel Litten and Lucas Porter to score the game winner late in the contest.
The Blue Jays (13-5) will face Park Hill (14-9) in the state sectionals 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Park Hill District Soccer Stadium in Riverside. The teams split two head-to-head matchups with the road teams taking both victories. The Trojans won 2-1 on Sept. 14 before Liberty evened things up with a 3-1 win on Oct. 15.
The winner will face the winner of Lee’s Summit West vs. Rockhurst, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the state quarterfinals matchup Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the date and time to be determined.
