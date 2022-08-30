SMITHVILLE — The Warriors opened the season against Pembroke Hill on Monday, Aug. 29. Smithville dropped the game 5-0, but the score did not show the quality of soccer the Warriors play.
After missing a good chance in the opening minutes, Smithville settled in against the Raiders. The two teams went back-and-forth through the first 20 minutes. The breakthrough for the Raiders came in minutes later when a shove at the back in the box forced the referee to blow his whistle and award a penalty kick.
Pembroke Hill slotted the chance home for the score. Smithville kept pushing as long balls over the top of the Raiders defense caused problems. Striker Marcus Eastridge was in behind the defense and lifted the ball over the keeper in a one-on-one chance, but it rattled off of the post. Eastridge’s performance was high as he was all over the field the entire game.
Halftime: Smithville 0-2 Pembroke HillRaiders put a Pk away for their first and add a second goal on a counter attack.Warriors have hit the post along with two opportunities on 1-v-1. pic.twitter.com/CfpBAmFnXN
His presence at the top of the line for Smithville will be key this year as head coach Jon Reed has been impressed with his progress.
“Marcus was in behind them at least 10 times today,” Reed explained. “Our offense is ahead at this point from last year. Defensively, we have three new starters. So, we are going to have to pick up the slack and read the angles a little better.”
The second goal for Pembroke Hill came in the first half off a counter attack as the Raiders took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Within minutes of the second half, Pembroke Hill scored two goals. The Raiders would add a fifth halfway through the half.
Smithville has nine new starters on a squad that is heavy with sophomores and freshmen. Reed explained that the problems that led to goals for the Raiders are mistakes that are made often early in the season.
“The score didn’t reflect the game. I thought we played well despite the nine new starters out there,” he said. “Overall, I am not that disappointed.”
The Warriors will face off against Oak Park in their second game of the season. The match is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.