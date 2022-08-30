Smithville Soccer

Smithville's Marcus Eastridge during a game against Pembroke Hill on Monday, Aug. 29. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors opened the season against Pembroke Hill on Monday, Aug. 29. Smithville dropped the game 5-0, but the score did not  show the quality of soccer the Warriors play.

After missing a good chance in the opening minutes, Smithville settled in against the Raiders. The two teams went back-and-forth through the first 20 minutes. The breakthrough for the Raiders came in minutes later when a shove at the back in the box forced the referee to blow his whistle and award a penalty kick.

