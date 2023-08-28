Smithville Soccer

Smithville’s Marcus Eastridge returns to lead the Warriors this season.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

SMITHVILLE — Smithville soccer’s preseason has been full of hard work and fresh faces. The Warriors have many new players on the roster who developed over the summer and are looking to make an impact this year, according to head coach Jon Reed.

Last year, Smithville finished 12-8-2. The season ended with a crushing loss to Kearney in overtime of the first round of the district tournament. Smithville did close the regular season on a great note as they won seven of their last 10 games.

