SMITHVILLE — Smithville soccer’s preseason has been full of hard work and fresh faces. The Warriors have many new players on the roster who developed over the summer and are looking to make an impact this year, according to head coach Jon Reed.
Last year, Smithville finished 12-8-2. The season ended with a crushing loss to Kearney in overtime of the first round of the district tournament. Smithville did close the regular season on a great note as they won seven of their last 10 games.
Smithville will have a strong core of returners. Marcus Eastridge, Carter Egbert, Colter Egbert, Noah Swenson, Andrew Swopes, Jackson Whitacre, Johnny Lamer, Charlie Lamer and Parker Schwab will all be important to the team with a tough schedule.
The Warriors won’t have a home game until a month into the season. They open the year on the road against Pembroke Hill, Oak Park and the always-competitive Kansas City Cup, hosted by Van Horn this season.
All of these road games will develop a strong backbone for the team to utilize when the playoffs start in late October.
“The first few weeks have gone great, weather has cooperated well. The kids are excited to be back and have great attitudes,” Reed said. “I am looking forward to some great competitive games and tournaments. I’m excited about the new players we have on varsity.”
The Warriors open the season on the road against Pembroke Hill on Monday, Aug. 28. Smithville’s first home game will be against Park Hill on Monday, Sept. 18.
