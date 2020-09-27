Smithville soccer held scoreless in own invite, defense shines

SMITHVILLE — Smithville soccer finished its own invitational without scoring a goal, but a tough defensive effort and strong play from junior goalkeeper Caden Egbert allowed the Warriors to walk away with only one loss.
The Warriors opened the Smithville Invitational with a 1-0 loss to Park Hill before 0-0 draws against Staley and Harrisonville. Park Hill ran away with 9-point performance in the standings as it beat Harrisonville 5-1 before a 1-0 win over Staley, who took second with 4 points over Smithville’s 2 points.
Smithville (2-5-3) will look to end its offensive slump during a home match with conference foe Ruskin Monday, Sept. 28.
