Smithville soccer takes down Platte County 1-0

SMITHVILLE — Smithville soccer won its second straight game and fourth in six games with its 1-0 victory over Platte County Thursday, Oct. 15 at Platte County High School.
Senior Wes Pryor scored the winning goal in the second half as Smithville (8-8-3, 5-3 Suburban Blue) pitched its fifth shutout of the season. Platte County (7-4, 7-2 SB) had not lost a conference matchup since its 3-1 loss to Raytown South back on Sept. 8. The Warriors also earned some revenge against a Pirates team that beat them in the district final last season.
The Warriors beat Ruskin 2-1 on the road Oct. 13 to recover after losing two games in a row against Raytown South and Kearney. Before that, the team had rattled off four straight wins in strong fashion.
Smithville will go on the road to face Ruskin 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 before the Warriors turn around to host Grandview 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Smithville High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.