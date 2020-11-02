Smithville soccer wins 5 of last 6 regular-season games

SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys soccer ended the season with a 3-0 loss against Raytown South Friday, Oct. 29 on the road, but the Warriors strung together five straight wins before that result.
The Warriors pitched three shutouts during their win streak and outscored opponents by a margin of 24-12 during its last 12 games as they won nine games.
Smithville (11-9-3) received the No. 3 seed in the Class 3 District 16 bracket, but the Warriors do have a 2-0 advantage over No. 1 seed Platte County this season, beating the Pirates 2-1 for their last regular season win Oct. 26 at home.
First, though, the Warriors will need to break through against Kearney 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at Platte County High School in the district semifinals. The Bulldogs won both contests this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.