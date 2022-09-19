LIBERTY — The Eagles are off to one of their best starts in recent memory as they have jumped out to capture six wins in eight games. Liberty North has not won more than six games in a season since 2018. This year’s team has 12 games remaining in the regular season.

In their latest game, the Eagles beat Blue Springs South 1-0 on Thursday, Sept. 15. The lone goal came from Ozonna Ugbaja who headed a shot into the back of the net off a corner. After scoring, he wheeled into a celebration at the far corner flag as he put his team ahead.

