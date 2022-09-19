LIBERTY — The Eagles are off to one of their best starts in recent memory as they have jumped out to capture six wins in eight games. Liberty North has not won more than six games in a season since 2018. This year’s team has 12 games remaining in the regular season.
In their latest game, the Eagles beat Blue Springs South 1-0 on Thursday, Sept. 15. The lone goal came from Ozonna Ugbaja who headed a shot into the back of the net off a corner. After scoring, he wheeled into a celebration at the far corner flag as he put his team ahead.
That was Ugbaja's first goal of the season as he looked strong in the number nine role. The defending for the Eagles performed well, too. Goalkeeper Nick Akers kept the clean sheet which was highlighted by an incredible save from a Blue Springs South free kick outside of the box in the second half. The Jaguars' only source of attacking came from the counter attack as Liberty North dominated the possession the entire game.
Prior to the Blue Springs South victory, Liberty North has peeled off wins over Platte County in overtime, Central, Webb City, Harrisonville and Olathe North. Braylen Mays has bee a key contributor so far this season as he has five goals and two assists. He looked strong with the ball and running at Blue Springs South’s defenders on the right wing in their latest game.
Mays and the rest of the team will face Ray-Pec in their next game on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
