Warriors boys soccer working towards return to district title game

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Warriors boys soccer team is looking to improve on the 10-12-3 record from last year where they ran headlong into Platte County in the Class 3 District 16 championship last November.
Smithville head coach Jon Reed said the team aims to return to the district title game and “see what happens.”
Reed, who has been the Warriors boys and girls soccer head coach for 23 years, said the sport looks a lot different this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s been an uncertainty about the season mentally and then we have to socially distance at practices as best as possible, plus we haven’t had the overall team bonding,” he explained. “Mainly it’s the cohesiveness right now. Team-bonding activities are very limited and we graduated a lot of starters from last year.”
While a bulk of the team graduated, Reed is counting on some returners to step up. Juniors Regan Dunn and Kyle Corkill, both all-district and all-conference team members, are back along with junior Caden Egbert and senior Wes Pryor.
The Warriors also have six underclassmen who can break out this season too: Nick Harlin, Marcus Garza, Noah Whitacre, Noah Schuetz, Max Dolloff and Jake Farrar.
“For us, as with every sport (at Smithville), our big rivals and big games are against Kearney and Platte County,” Reed said.
