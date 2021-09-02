The Kearney High School boys swim team traveled to Blue Springs South on Saturday, Aug. 28, to compete in the SouthRock Invitational.
The boys finished seventh overall with a team score of 138 points.
Coach Jessa Hahn said there were several individual highlights during this first invitational.
Junior Zach Pickle finished 16th in the 200-yard IM with a 2:54.62. Senior Adam Hoffman finished 12th in the 50-yard freestyle with a 23.80 and then finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly with a 59.34. Senior Scott Doll finished first in the 500-yard freestyle with a 4:53.90 and finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:04.65. Freshman Parker Bartlett finished 13th in the 500-yard freestyle with a 6:23.39. Sophomore Lane Austin finished ninth in the 100-yard backstroke with 1:06.09.
The boys traveled back to Blue Spring South Tuesday, Aug. 31, to take on Grain Valley, Blue Springs South, Warrensburg and Rockhurst. Results were not available at press time.
The swimmers and divers head to Park Hill Tuesday, Sept. 7.
