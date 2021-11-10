Liberty and Liberty North will head to St. Peters to compete in the class 2 swimming state championships Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 to 13. The Eagles are coming into the state meet after finishing in third place at the Suburban Gold Conference Championship. The Blue Jays finished in fifth place at the extremely difficult conference championship event.
Liberty North
Liberty North qualified for all three relay events that will have the Eagles in contention for the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle.
Four swimmers for Liberty North qualified individually as Andrew Augustine will swim in the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Preston Zuber will also compete with Augustine in the 200-yard IM and the 500-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard freestyle, Jake Anderson-Jones will swim for Liberty North.
He also competes in the 200-yard freestyle. Baxter Brecht will race in the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle.
Liberty
Liberty will also compete in all three relays and have four individual swimmers in events.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Simon Deaver and No. 1 ranked Ian Everett will compete for the crown. Deaver will also compete in the 50-yard freestyle. Along with the 100-yard freestyle, Everett is ranked No. 2 in the 200-yard freestyle.
Caden Murphy will race in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. Carter Jacobus qualified for the state meet in the 500-yard freestyle.
The preliminaries for the Class 2 state championship will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
