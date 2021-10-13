The Kearney boys swim team traveled to Blue Springs South to compete in the BlueMO Invitational.
“This meet came at the end of our hardest week of training for the season, but the boys still swam strong, finishing seventh out of 13 teams with a score of 196.5,” said coach Jessa Hahn.
Senior Scott Doll finished third in the 200 IM. Scott also finished fifth in the 100 butterfly.
Senior Ridge McBride finished eighth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 500 freestyle while senior
Adam Hoffman tied for third in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle.
Sophomore Lane Austin took 12th in the 50 freestyle and ninth in the 100 backstroke while senior
Peter Moore placed 11th in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 100 backstroke.
Doll, Austin, McBride and Hoffman finished third in the 200 freestyle relay.
“The boys have a full week of training ahead of them with no meets this week. Their next meet will be senior night on Oct. 20 at Gladstone Community Center,” said the coach.
