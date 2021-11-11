Kearney and Smithville will head to St. Peters to compete in the swimming state championships on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 11 and 12. The Bulldogs head to state after winning the Suburban Blue/Red Conference Championships. They finished 11 points over rival Platte County to secure the win Oct. 30.
Kearney
The Bulldogs were able to qualify three relay teams that include the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle.
Kearney sends five individual swimmers to compete as well. Adam Hoffman will race in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. Ridge McBride will swim in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles, Peter Moore and Lane Austin will compete for the Bulldogs in the 100-yard freestyle and Scott Doll will race in 100-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle.
Smithville
Smithville will be featured in the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
In individual races, Smithville’s Raymond Fugett qualified for the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. His teammate Brady Bell will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The state championship will start with preliminaries beginning at noon Thursday.
