SMITHVILLE — Another Smithville business has stepped up to help a Smithville boys swimmer who suffered severe injuries in a car crash on Christmas.
Cornerstone Coffee will donate 15% of its sales on Saturday, Jan. 23 to Kolby Ruff’s family to pay for his medical expenses.
Kolby, a sophomore who competes on the Smithville High School boys swim team, remains unconscious at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas. He was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, as previously reported in the Courier-Tribune.
The Ruffs are neighbors with Connie Hevalow, grandmother of Cornerstone Coffee owner Leaah Shipley. Shipley told the Courier-Tribune in October when the business opened that she named her store to honor Connie's long-time business in downtown Smithville, Cornerstone Fabric.
Kolby's mother, Yvonne Ruff, said that she considers Connie and Leaah family. She said that Kolby and his brother Kyle grew up without the benefit of grandparents living nearby and that Connie and her husband Tom were a good substitute.
Yvonne continues to update the community on her son’s status via Facebook group “Kolby Ruff - Kolby Strong.”
Kolby had successful jaw surgery on Jan. 14 and doctors have continued to decrease the amount of medication he receives. Yvonne said the hope is that less medication will lead to him regaining consciousness as he has at times shown physical responses to verbal communication in recent weeks.
She said that Kolby was moved from the critical side of the pediatric intensive care unit to the stable PICU on Friday, Jan. 22. The family is still considering options for Kolby when he is stable enough to travel, likely opting for treatment at Madonna Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The road to recovery will likely involve high-cost treatments. The family reports that over $30,000 has already been donated, up from $20,000 on Jan. 14.
TW Sportswear, an athletic apparel and print shop based in Smithville, had started selling shirts and wristbands to help raise funds for the family at rufffundraiser.itemorder.com/sale. The company originally planned to conclude the fundraising effort on Jan. 17, but instead it will continue to sell the items indefinitely.
The shirts read “Team Kolby,” although his name sits underneath the name “Jerry,” which has been crossed out. Yvonne said Jerry is Kolby’s nickname at Snow Creek in Weston. Jerry is a skiing lingo, a joke about fearlessly wiping out on the slopes.
Swimswam, a national competitive swimming news site, started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Kolby after publishing an article about him on Jan. 19. The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com/f/kolby-ruff?qid=6521c01dcc55b61976fa10fec4f4cdac
The family is also accepting direct donations via VenMo, @yvonne-ruff, and PayPal, kandruff@aol.com. Checks can also be written out to Keith or Yvonne Ruff and mailed to Security Bank, 1304 S. 169 Highway, Smithville, MO, 64089.
