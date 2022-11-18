Kearney Swimming

Kearney’s swim team at the Class 1 State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12.

 Submitted Photo

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs wrapped up their season with a strong finish in the Class 1 State Championship in St. Peters on Saturday, Nov. 12. As a team, Kearney secured 43 points, which placed them 18th out of 40 teams that scored in the state title meet.

Leading the way for Kearney was freshman Whitaker Steward, who made his mark in his first-ever state championship. He won the 500-yard freestyle state title with a time of 4:37.11. His time was almost 6 seconds faster than the second-place swimmer as he earned the individual state title.

