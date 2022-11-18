KEARNEY — The Bulldogs wrapped up their season with a strong finish in the Class 1 State Championship in St. Peters on Saturday, Nov. 12. As a team, Kearney secured 43 points, which placed them 18th out of 40 teams that scored in the state title meet.
Leading the way for Kearney was freshman Whitaker Steward, who made his mark in his first-ever state championship. He won the 500-yard freestyle state title with a time of 4:37.11. His time was almost 6 seconds faster than the second-place swimmer as he earned the individual state title.
Steward had little time to rest after the distance event. He was back in the pool for the 100-yard backstroke. His form, strength and stamina were on display in this event as he finished in seventh place overall. He ended with a 53.16, which broke the 2017 school record set by Vaughn Sloan. The freshman already has an individual state title and a school record, a great first season for the young Kearney athlete.
In the relays, Kearney finished in 13th place in the 200-yard medley relay.
Junior Lane Austin, senior Jacob Zingerman, sophomore Parker Bartlett and Steward represented the Bulldogs with a time of 1:43.09.
Austin competed in the 50-yard freestyle, where he grabbed 14th place with a time of 22.54.
These four events made up Kearney’s total score as seven swimmers qualified for the state championship. Zach Pickle, Tanner Mayfield, Zingerman are the three seniors on the team that wrapped up their careers for the Bulldogs.
Parker Mendel, Austin, Bartlett and Steward will all be back next season for Kearney swimming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.