KEARNEY — The Kearney boys swim team keeps adding conference hardware to its trophy case.
The Bulldogs clinched the Suburban Blue title for the sixth straight season as the team compiled 509 team points Saturday, Oct. 31 at Gladstone Community Center.
Kearney beat out runner-up Platte County, who finished with 456 points. Smithville placed third with 305 points. The Bulldogs had five conference championship finishes.
Scott Doll earned two of them as he secured first in both the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. Doll kept pushing his way up the 100 breast leaderboard throughout the competition until he peaked with a 59.80 in the finals. He actually performed four seconds better in his 500 free prelim, but still had time to spare with his 4:48.91 finish in the finals.
Ridge McBride and Vaugh Sloan joined him as individual conference champions. McBride won the 200 free with a time of 1:53.58 while Sloan finished the 100 back in 54.34.
Adam Hoffman, Carter Woods, David Mudge and Peter Moore delivered a conference championship performance in the 200 free relay, finishing in first with a time of 1:35.53.
Hoffman also headed up a second place 400 free relay team with McBride, Doll and Sloan that took second place with a time of 3:19.01. Woods joined the latter three swimmers on the 200 medley relay team’s second-place finish as the team swam a 1:38.61.
From there the Bulldogs cleaned up by getting two top-four finishers in five different races.
Woods took second place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.32. Josh Snider joined him on the podium with a fourth-place finish. Hoffman placed second in the 50 free at 22.66, followed by David Mudge in fourth.
Sloan and Hoffman took second and third place in the 100 free. McBridge took third in the 500 free, while Moore took fourth in the 100 back.
Smithville
Despite landing a distant third as a team, Smithville swimmers walked away with a lot of top finishes.
The Warriors topped Kearney with six conference championship winning events. Nathan Noll led the group with two individual wins as he took first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:56.27 and in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.63.
Noll secured two more top spots in relays as he swam with Brady Bell, Ray Fugett and Kolby Ruff for times of 1:37.47 in the 200 medley relay and 3:15.54 in the 400 free relay.
Fuggett and Ruff joined Noll as individual conference champions. Fuggett won the 50 free with a time of 22.57 while Ruff took first in the 100 free with a time of 47.38. Ruff added a second-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 5:02:92.
Fugett also finished in 100 breast and Bell rounded out the top marks for Smithville with a second-place finish in the 100 back.
