Kearney Swimming

Kearney's Whitaker Steward races during the North Kansas City Invitational on Friday, Sept. 16.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

GLADSTONE — Kearney swimming competed in one of their best regular season swim meets this season in the North Kansas City Invitational, which hosted 22 teams in a two-day event that began on Friday, Sept. 16. Kearney finished in 14th place with 72 points. The meet was held at the Gladstone Community Center. 

The Bulldogs were represented with a huge performance from Whitaker Steward. He won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:45.96, which was 7 seconds faster than the rest of the competition. Steward also swam the 200-yard IM, where he ended in third place overall. He hit a time of 2:00 to secure another top-three finish for the Bulldogs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.