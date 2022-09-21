GLADSTONE — Kearney swimming competed in one of their best regular season swim meets this season in the North Kansas City Invitational, which hosted 22 teams in a two-day event that began on Friday, Sept. 16. Kearney finished in 14th place with 72 points. The meet was held at the Gladstone Community Center.
The Bulldogs were represented with a huge performance from Whitaker Steward. He won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:45.96, which was 7 seconds faster than the rest of the competition. Steward also swam the 200-yard IM, where he ended in third place overall. He hit a time of 2:00 to secure another top-three finish for the Bulldogs.
Steward along with Lane Austin, Jake Zingerman and Parker Bartlett finished in 13th place in the 200-yard medley relay. They finished with a time of 1:49.62, which is a state consideration time. The same team of swimmers also competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They hit another state consideration time when they ended in ninth place, recording a time of 1:36.2.
Austin was another swimmer who performed well individually for the Bulldogs. He hit a lifetime best along with a state consideration in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.45. Along with that time, Austin competed in the 100-yard backstroke where he secured another lifetime best and state consideration with a time of 59.87.
The highly competitive meets continue for Kearney this weekend as they head to Columbia for the COMO Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24.
