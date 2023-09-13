Kearney Swimming

Kearney’s Whitaker Steward won the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle on Saturday, Sept. 9. 

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

GLADSTONE — The Kearney swim team competed in the North Kansas City School District meet, finishing second out of five teams that competed. Kearney scored 326 points while Staley took the team title with 873 points.

The top event for Kearney was the 500-yard freestyle. Whitaker Steward won the race with a time of 4:50.62 as he dominated the event. Parker Bartlett finished in second place with a time of 5:25.70. Steward also won the 200-yard freestyle. He hit a time of 1:49.24, which was 13 seconds faster than the field.

