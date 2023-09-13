GLADSTONE — The Kearney swim team competed in the North Kansas City School District meet, finishing second out of five teams that competed. Kearney scored 326 points while Staley took the team title with 873 points.
The top event for Kearney was the 500-yard freestyle. Whitaker Steward won the race with a time of 4:50.62 as he dominated the event. Parker Bartlett finished in second place with a time of 5:25.70. Steward also won the 200-yard freestyle. He hit a time of 1:49.24, which was 13 seconds faster than the field.
Steward has emerged as one of the top swimmers in the area. He was invited to the U.S. Select Camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The top 48 swimmers in the nation were selected for their specific event. Steward was named to the team because of his success in the mile event. The camp will begin for Steward on Oct. 12.
Bartlett took third place in the 200-yard IM in Saturday’s meet. Reid Salmonson finished in third place in the 100-yard butterfly. Parker Mendel took third place in the 100-yard backstroke.
In the relays, Kearney’s team of Bartlett, Mendel, Salmonson and Steward won the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:42.25. Issac Clayton, Zach Bergerhofer, Landon Morrill and Mendel took fourth place in the 200-yard medley relay. Bennett Freeman, Finnegan Simmons, Bergerhofer and Clayton earned seventh place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Kearney’s next meet will be at the Gladstone Community Center on Friday, Sept. 15. It will wrap up on Saturday, Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.