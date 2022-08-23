KEARNEY — The Bulldogs are back in the pool as the new season for Kearney Swimming begins this fall.
Last season, Kearney earned seven individual conference champions as they secured eight first team all-conferences. The team finished in sixth place out of 126 teams at the state championship as the team earned nine all-state finishes.
Many of those incredible performances came from seniors as this team features a new crop of swimmers as Kearney brings back only half of last year’s team. Head coach Jessa Hahn shared that the team is young, but that does not mean that the Bulldogs will be without success.
“We are definitely in a rebuilding year after graduating half of our team last year, but our team is tight-knit and ready to work hard,” Hahn said. “Kearney has never backed down from a challenge and our upperclassmen are ready to step up and lead the team.”
Two of the strongest swimmers for Kearney this season will be Jake Zingerman and Lane Austin. The duo were two state contributors last season and have had a strong offseason to help them prepare for this year.
Zingerman was featured in the 100-yard breast stroke along with the 50-yard freestyle. Austin was crucial for the team in the 50-yard freestyle along with the 100-yard freestyle. Both swimmers were on the 400-yard freestyle relay team.
The first meet for Kearney swimming will be at the Gladstone Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 10.
