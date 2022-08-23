Kearney Bulldogs logo

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs are back in the pool as the new season for Kearney Swimming begins this fall.

Last season, Kearney earned seven individual conference champions as they secured eight first team all-conferences. The team finished in sixth place out of 126 teams at the state championship as the team earned nine all-state finishes.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

