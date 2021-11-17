Kearney and Smithville swim teams traveled to St. Peter’s outside of St. Louis so they can compete in the final meet of the year, the Class 2 State Championship on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 11 and 12.
The Bulldogs had an incredible meet with a sixth place team finish for 126 points. Smithville came in 22nd place with 24 points.
Adam Hoffman, Scott Doll and Ridge McBride led the way for Kearney during the state meet. Hoffman finished in third place in the 50 yard freestyle and fifth place in the 100 yard butterfly. Head coach Jessa Hahn shared how successful her team performed at the right time.
“Each of our individual swimmers either matched or beat their entry times, allowing the Bulldogs to leave the competition pool with 11 lifetime best races and seven appearances on the awards podium,” Hahn said. “I could not be more proud of the 2021 Bulldog Swim and Dive Team.”
Doll performed well in the long distance 500-yard freestyle finishing up in third place, his best finish of the weekend. Finally, McBride came in sixth place in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle to help Kearney in the team points category.
“This team perseveres through the difficulties of not having a home pool, bus shortages, small numbers, and the abnormal world of COVID to still be a strong, competitive force in the water,” Hahn said. “The level of camaraderie, sportsmanship, and dedication this group of young men demonstrate to this sport, to their teammates, and to their competitors is amazing and exciting to watch.”
For Smithville, Brady Bell and Raymond Fugett were the main contributors in the state meet this year. Bell finished in eighth place in the 100 yard breaststroke while also competing in all three relays for the Warriors.
Fugett ended his season by finishing in ninth place in the 100-yard freestyle while also competing in the 50-yard freestyle, good enough for 13th place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.