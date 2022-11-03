Kearney Swimming

Kearney swim team celebrates after winning their eighth straight conference championship on Saturday, Oct. 29.

 Submitted Photo

KEARNEY — The Kearney swim team secured their eighth straight conference championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Bulldogs won the Suburban Blue Conference Championship with 481 points. Smithville was second with 386 points. The competition was held at Belton High School as the Blue Division and White Division competed together.

Kearney’s Lane Austin, Jake Zingerman, Whitaker Steward and Parker Bartlett won the 200-yard medley relay and became conference champs by winning the race by 8.32 seconds over the competition. The relay team of Austin, Zingerman, Steward and Bartlett won the 200-yard freestyle relay, too.

