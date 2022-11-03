KEARNEY — The Kearney swim team secured their eighth straight conference championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Bulldogs won the Suburban Blue Conference Championship with 481 points. Smithville was second with 386 points. The competition was held at Belton High School as the Blue Division and White Division competed together.
Kearney’s Lane Austin, Jake Zingerman, Whitaker Steward and Parker Bartlett won the 200-yard medley relay and became conference champs by winning the race by 8.32 seconds over the competition. The relay team of Austin, Zingerman, Steward and Bartlett won the 200-yard freestyle relay, too.
They won with a time of 1:34.53. The final relay was the 400-yard freestyle relay. The group of Parker Mendel, Zach Pickle, Tanner Mayfield and Seth Ballard won the race and became conference champs.
Steward has had a breakout year as a freshman swimmer for the Bulldogs. He won the title for the 200-meter IM in a time of 2:00.44. It was the fastest time in the pool for the 200 IM on Saturday. Steward was able to claim the title in the 500-yard freestyle, too. He dominated the competition as he won by 34 sections over the second place swimmer.
Austin grabbed first place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.19. He had the fastest time at the meet across the blue and white conferences, too. Austin soon took the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 57.07. It was the fastest time across both conferences.
Zingerman won the 100-yard breaststroke for the conference championship. He won the meet by a small margin of .03 seconds. Ballard won the 100-yard butterfly with a new personal best; he hit a time of 1:11.66.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the 2022 boys swim team for their performance this past weekend. They worked hard and they earned this title,” head coach Jessa Hahn said.
The next meet for the Kearney swim team is the state championship in St. Peters.
The final meet of the year will begin on Nov. 11 and finish the following day. The Bulldogs will send seven athletes to the meet: Steward, Austin, Zingerman, Bartlett, Mendel, Mayfield and Pickle.
