Liberty and Liberty North competed at the Gold Conference Championships hosted by Lee’s Summit West on Oct. 30.
The Eagles finished in third place as a team with 275 points and Liberty ended in fifth place with 236 points. Lee’s Summit West won the meet with 539 points including 9 first-place finishes.
For Liberty North, Preston Zuber finished with a silver medal with a time of 5:04 in the 500 yard freestyle. The 200 yard medley relay team of Liberty North also earned second place with a 1:40.64 edging Park Hill by .15 for silver.
The Eagles’ Andrew Augustine competed in the 100-yard breast stroke which finished him at 1:00 good enough for third place. Augustine also earned third place in the 200 yard IM with 3:00. Augustine’s teammate, Jake Anderson-Jones earned a podium spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a third- place finish.
Liberty’s top swimmer, Ian Everett, won the 100-yard freestyle with a 45.56 and he came back to earn second place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.26. Caden Murphy swam a great time of 1:54 in the 200 yard IM for second place. Murphy also placed in 100 yard breaststroke with a 59.19 for second place. The 200 yard freestyle relay team for the Blue Jays swam a 1:29 for third place and the 400 yard free style relay team placed in second to help add to their team score as well.
Liberty and Liberty North will swim at the state championships in St. Peter’s on Nov. 11-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.