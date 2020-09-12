Liberty swim dominates Truman quad; Smithville's Noll snags 1st in fly

The Liberty swim and dive team won a Truman-hosted quad in dominant fashion on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Henley Aquatic Center in Independence.
The Blue Jays won nine of 11 events at the meet to earn 605 points, 263 ahead of second place Smithville.
Freshman Ian Everett took first in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke. Junior Caden Murphy (200-yard freestyle), senior Zach Popejoy (50 free), junior Nathan Hearst (100 free) and junior Ben Sundell (100-yard breaststroke) rounded out the individual event winners.
Senior Alex Hill, Murphy, Everett and Popejoy won the 200 medley relay. Junior Carter Jacobus, senior Calvin Gifford, Hill and Hearst won the 200 free relay. Murphy, Popejoy, Hearst and Everett won the 400 free relay.
Sundell finished second in the 500 free behind Truman’s Hayden Cox.
Liberty continued its strong start to the season after beating Liberty North 166-119 in a dual on Sept. 1 at Liberty Community Center. Murphy qualified for state in the 200 IM and in the 200 medley relay with Hill, Everett and Popejoy.
SMITHVILLE
Senior Nathan Noll helped lead the Warriors to a second-place finish by winning the 100-yard butterfly. Noll finished the race in 55.25, just .23 seconds ahead of Liberty’s Murphy.
Noll, senior Justin Coleman, juniors Ray Fugett and Brady Bell finished second in the 200 medley relay. Noll and Fugett were joined by sophomores Tristan Pottebaum and Curt Bollinger on the Warriors second-place relay team in the 400 free.
Fugett took second in the 50 free and the 100 breast. Bell finished second in the 100 free and third in the 100 back.
