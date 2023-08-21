LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are back in the pool with hopes of another great season under head coach Chris Murphy. Last year, Liberty finished in eighth place in the Class 2 State Championship. This mark helped them secure a top-10 finish for the seventh consecutive season.
Hard work throughout the season will be key to extending this streak, Murphy shared. The Blue Jays have been able to accomplish competing and being in great shape during the offseason.
“The majority of the team worked really hard in the offseason on both club teams and summer swim teams. Many of the guys had success at not only the local level, but also at the regional and national level,” the coach said. “We had our best first week in years.”
The Blue Jays will bring back five swimmers who swam in last year’s state championship. Leading the way is senior Ian Everett. The two-time state champion in the 100-yard freestyle and the All-American recognized swimmer will be a force for the Blue Jays. Liberty will also be represented by Jace Graham, Nick Houck, Ryan Houck and Dylan Auduong. All participated in last year’s state championship meet.
“Our biggest strength is how well we get along as a team. Most of the guys are friends outside of the pool and many have swam together on various teams for years,” Murphy said. “We also return all but three swimmers from our varsity team last year. The experience we have will really pay off as we get into invitational meets, conference and state.”
Murphy added the numbers on his roster have slimmed down compared to years past. He hopes to get 20 to 25 swimmers per season, but this year, the team consists of 15 guys. Two of those are Adam Houck and Cole Tobin, who Murphy pegged as newcomers who will make an impact.
The Blue Jays' first meet of the season will be against Liberty North in Liberty Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
(0) comments
