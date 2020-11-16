LIBERTY — Liberty swimming and diving team took seventh in the Missouri Class 2 state meet on Friday, Nov. 13 at City of St. Peters Rec Plex.
The Blue Jays earned 142 team points, finishing behind Rockhurst (347.5), Park Hill South (252), Lee’s Summit West (245.5), Kirkwood (193), St. Louis University High (188) and Lee’s Summit North (177.5). Liberty finished in the top eight for the fifth straight season.
Junior Caden Murphy and freshman Ian Everett led the way with each swimmer delivering two sixth-place finishes in individual events.
Murphy earned his during the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:55.75 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.80. Everett reached the wall in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.49 and for 100 backstroke, clutched a time of 52.04.
Senior Zach Popejoy gave the Blue Jays another top-10 individual finish as he took ninth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.93.
Murphy and Everett doubled their sixth-place medal counts with relay performances as they swam with Popejoy in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Senior Alex Hill was the fourth member of the 200 team that finished with a time of 1:37.74. Junior Nathan Hearst helped the 400 team as the Blue Jays completed the race with a time of 3:15.89.
Liberty’s 200 freestyle relay team of Hill, Hearst, Popejoy and junior Keegan Drake took seventh with a time of 1:30.49.
Hill took 12th in the 100 back with a time of 54.30 and Drake finished 21st in the 100 fly with a time of 54.81 to round out Liberty’s state performances.
Liberty North
Liberty North finished in 17th with 24 points thanks to the performances of juniors Andrew Augustine and Jake Anderson-Jones.
Augustine picked up half the points with his seventh-place finish in the 100 breast with a time of 1:00.67. He had four more points as his 2:02.15 time in the 200 individual medley was good enough for 13th.
Anderson-Jones grabbed the rest as he took 11th in the 200 free with a time of 1:46.75 and 15th in the 100 free with a time of 49.37.
Both swimmers competed with the Eagles' two relay teams in the 200 and 400 freestyle races. Those two were joined by junior Baxter Brecht and senior Kegan Murrow for a 19th-place finish in the 200 with a time of 1:33.83. The foursome landed a better spot in the 400 with their time of 3:28.55 earning 17th place.
