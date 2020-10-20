Liberty swim wins BlueMo invite with split-second last race

LIBERTY — Liberty swim finished up its regular-season slate with two dominant victories at events hosted by Blue Springs. The Blue Jays beat Blue Springs 129-57 in a dual on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Blue Springs Centennial Pool in Blue Springs.
Before that, the Blue Jays won the BlueMo Invitational on Oct. 10 after entering the final event trailing by 1 point to Blue Springs South.
The 400 yard-freestyle relay team of Ian Everett, Zach Popejoy, Nathan Hearst and Caden Murphy put the team over the top with a win and a season-best time of 3:21.20, edging out the Jaguars foursome by 1.66 seconds. Liberty finished with 389 points to Blue Springs South’s 384.
Murphy, Everett and Popejoy also won the 200 medley relay with Alex Hill by cutting two seconds off their previous best team to finish in 1:39.75, the second fastest time in school history.
Murphy and Everett also had big individual performances that got themselves moving up the Blue Jays’ all-time leaderboard.
Murphy won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, with the latter setting the fourth-best time in school history at 1:00.40. Everett won the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.47, the third best in school history, and his 100 butterfly performance was fourth best in team history at 52.60.
Popejoy (2nd, 50 free), Keegan Drake (2nd, 100 fly) and Alex Hill (3rd, 100 back) all qualified for state with their times.
Liberty’s other state qualifiers heading into districts play in two weeks is as follows: Caden Murphy, 200 IM and 100 breast; Ian Everett, 100 free, 100 back, 200 free, 100 fly; Hill, Murphy, Everett and Popejoy in 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Liberty North
The Eagles finished seventh at the BlueMo Invitational with 211 points.
Jake Anderson-Jones and Andrew Augustine had standout performances for Liberty North as each took home two runner-up finishes. Anderson-Jones took second in the 100 free and 200 free, which qualified him for state. Augustine earned second in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breast, which also met the state cut.
