LIBERTY — The Blue Jays return to the pool with one of the top swimmers in the state.
Led by head coach Chris Murphy, who has been with Liberty for the past 22 years, the Blue Jays are slated for another strong season.
Last season, Liberty finished fifth in conference, but their main accomplishment came at the state meet where the Blue Jays finished in seventh place.
This was their sixth straight season earning top 10 at the state championship.
Returning for the Blue Jays is junior Ian Everett who finished last year as the state champion in the 100-yard freestyle.
He also became a high school All-American in the 200-yard freestyle. Everett owns three school records in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle.
Senior Mako Chirisa, sophomore Dylan Auduong and sophomore Ryan Houck all return after participating in state relays.
Simon Deaver comes back to the Blue Jays after scoring individually at state.
But, Murphy shared that a new crop of freshmen excites him in the early portions of practice so far this year.
“I have a good group of five freshmen who will be vying for a spot on our conference team,” Murphy said. “Myles Huey and Jace Graham are going to be big contributors right off the bat this season.”
Liberty begins the season against Liberty North on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Liberty Community Center.
Murphy wrote how excited he was for this new season and team as they have already developed qualities that are very unique.
“This group gets along better than any team I can remember from the last 10 years or so,” Murphy said. “They enjoy swimming together and have really adopted the concept of team over individual. That will pay off throughout the year.”
