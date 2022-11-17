Liberty Swimming

Liberty’s swim team celebrates big wins in the Class 2 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 11.

 Submitted photo

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays capped off another great year in the pool in the Class 2 State Championship in St. Peters on Friday, Nov. 11. Liberty broke school records and claimed another top-10 finish.

They finished in eighth place out of 26 teams with 94 points. This is the seventh straight year the Blue Jays earned a top-10 spot in the state championship meet.

