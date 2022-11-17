LIBERTY — The Blue Jays capped off another great year in the pool in the Class 2 State Championship in St. Peters on Friday, Nov. 11. Liberty broke school records and claimed another top-10 finish.
They finished in eighth place out of 26 teams with 94 points. This is the seventh straight year the Blue Jays earned a top-10 spot in the state championship meet.
The leader in the pool for the Blue Jays was Ian Everett. The junior swimmer won the state title in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 44.76. That marked broke the school record previously set by Everett.
He also set the third fastest time in Missouri high school history. Everett’s title in this event marked back-to-back event wins.
Another school record broken for Liberty was the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Blue Jays were represented by senior Simon Deaver, senior Mako Chirisa, sophomore Dylan Auduong and Everett. The team ended with a time of 1:28.18, which earned them a fifth-place finish.
Everett also showed out in the 200-yard freestyle. He finished in second place overall with a time of 1:38.57. The Indiana swimming commit delivered 17 team points from this event to Liberty’s final score.
Sophomore Ryan Houck, sophomore Nicholas Houck, Chirisa and Auduong featured in the 200-yard medley relay. They took 15th place as a team to add to the team points total. Deaver finished in 16th place in the 100-yard freestyle.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Jace Graham, Nicholas Houck, Deaver and Everett finished in seventh place overall. The season ends for the Blue Jays on another high note as they performed well when it mattered the most.
