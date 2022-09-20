GLADSTONE — Liberty’s Ian Everett has emerged as one of the top swimmers in the region and and the country. He showcased and his Blue Jay team showcased their skills as they earned fifth place in the North Kansas City Invitational Friday, Sept. 16, in Gladstone. The competition wrapped up the next day.
Everett won the 100-yard fly with a time of 49.52. This broke the Gladstone Community Pool record that was set by Park Hill South’s Riccardo Maestri in 2010 when he swam a time of 50.87. Everett later announced that he will attend Indiana University to swim for his collegiate career. The Hoosiers have a premier swimming program with incredible facilities that the junior swimmer will attend in 2024.
Everett was able to take second place in the 100-yard backstroke, too. He swam a season best 51.85 at the meet. Everett, Dylan Auduong, Mako Chirisa and Simon Deaver had a season best time of 1:30.86 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Deaver continues to have a strong start to the season as well. He finished in third place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.45. He also earned fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.59.
The season continues this weekend for Liberty swimming as they compete in the COMO Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24.
