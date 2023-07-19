Ian Everett

Liberty’s Ian Everett was named All-American for the second time in his swim career.

Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — The top swimmer for the Blue Jays is gearing up for another high school season, but before he can look toward the future, he’s received the top award for his performance last season.

Ian Everett, a rising senior, earned All-American honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.

