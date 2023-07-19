LIBERTY — The top swimmer for the Blue Jays is gearing up for another high school season, but before he can look toward the future, he’s received the top award for his performance last season.
Ian Everett, a rising senior, earned All-American honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
“It was really cool. Going into the season, it was a big goal of mine to get that All-American again,” Everett said. “It gives me a lot of motivation going into my senior year and to just do it again.”
To be named an All-American, a swimmer has to be in the top 100 of the fastest times in the nation. Everett earned All-American status in two different events.
He ranked 44th in the 100-yard freestyle and 51st in the 200-yard freestyle. Everett is one of two swimmers from Missouri to secure the honor in both events. Everett is the first Liberty swimmer in history to be an All-American twice in their career. Everett hopes to drop his times down in the 100-meter freestyle and is eying the 50-yard freestyle as another event to take on this fall.
“I have just set new goals, I want to be a double state champion this year, which is a big goal,” he said. “I want to see how many team records that we can get. I will be going for some state records this year, which is another goal of mine.”
Last year, Everett made his commitment to swim for the University of Indiana. The Hoosiers are one of the top programs in the nation. They continually compete for national titles and Big 10 Championships each year, but it is the team’s coaching staff that caught the eye of the standout Liberty swimmer.
“I loved everything about Indiana. They are a powerhouse of a program and have been a big swim college since the 70s,” Everett said. “To be a part of a team that has a culture like that is going to be amazing.”
