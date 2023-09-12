LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays hit the pool for the Lee’s Summit Invite on Saturday, Set. 9. Liberty finished second in the meet with 389 points. Lee’s Summit West took the title with 450 points out of the five teams that competed.
The top event for the Blue Jays was the 100-yard freestyle. Ian Everett won the event with a time of 45.30. Cole Tobin took second place with a 48.88. Tobin’s time broke the Liberty freshman record for fastest time. Tobin also earned the freshman record in the 200-yard freestyle. Tobin finished the race with 1:46.50, which earned him the new record.
Everett also owned the 50-yard freestyle. He hit the wall with a time of 20.48, which broke the Liberty school record. Everett previously held the school record in the event. Graham Jace won the 500-yard freestyle. He finished with a time of 5:08.85, less than a second better than the field.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Liberty’s Adam Houck took second place with a 59.68. He broke the freshman record in this event. Nicholas Houck finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.50.
In the relays, Liberty won the 400-yard freestyle relay as Tobin, Graham, Everett and Nicholas Houck finished with a time of 3:16.12. Dylan Auduong, Adam Houck, Ryan Houck and Nicholas Houck secured fourth place in the 200-yard medley relay. Tobin, Auduong, Graham and Everett took third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Liberty’s next meet will be at the Liberty Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
