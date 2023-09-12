Liberty Swimming

Liberty's Adam Houck broke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday, Sept. 9. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays hit the pool for the Lee’s Summit Invite on Saturday, Set. 9. Liberty finished second in the meet with 389 points. Lee’s Summit West took the title with 450 points out of the five teams that competed.

The top event for the Blue Jays was the 100-yard freestyle. Ian Everett won the event with a time of 45.30. Cole Tobin took second place with a 48.88. Tobin’s time broke the Liberty freshman record for fastest time. Tobin also earned the freshman record in the 200-yard freestyle. Tobin finished the race with 1:46.50, which earned him the new record.

