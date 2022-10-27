SMITHVILLE — Kolby Ruff is and always will be a member of Smithville’s Warriors swim team. Ruff, while injured in a car crash in 2020 and no longer in the pool, is still an active part of the team. He was honored for his efforts at Smithville Senior Night Oct. 18.
Head coach Kyle Martin is one of several who have expressed appreciation for Ruff and his impact on the team.
As a sophomore, Ruff was a key participant in three relay teams. Ruff’s 100-yard freestyle race in the 2020 state championship placed him in second overall as he hit a time of 46.32. He came close to grabbing the individual championship as Michael Jasinski from Glendale High School won with a time of 46.20.
Swim meets are long and time-consuming so downtime comes often, giving way to relationships being built with those outside of your teammates. Ruff and Jasinski formed a swim bond that was built on trying to beat each other in a respectful manner.
When Ruff’s accident occurred, Jasinski and the Glendale swim team were there to help. They donated money and sent cards of appreciation to Ruff. Ruff’s mother, Yvonne Ruff, explained that Glendale’s support was special during the first few weeks after the accident.
“They said that they were behind you and that we’re praying for you,” Yvonne said of Glendale’s messages. “He got a personal note from the guy that he raced.”
Jasinski, a current collegiate swimmer at Drury University, along with his high school teammates, were there for Ruff even though they lived in Springfield.
“I was devastated when I found out about it. It was heartbreaking to find out about it,” Jasinski said of Kolby’s accident. “Kolby is a guy that gave me a run for my money. He is really nice and caring so we donated as much as we could to support his family during that hard time.”
Swimming relationships are built through tough practices, bus rides and meals shared. One of Ruff’s friends, Henry Sharp, was there throughout Ruff’s swimming years.
“Me and Kolby are real close, I am happy to be here for Kolby,” he said. “This is a big deal for him.”
During their sophomore year, Ruff was there for Sharp as he wrestled with the idea of quitting the swim team. Ruff’s patience, listening skills and sage advice led Sharp to stick with the team through the remainder of the season.
“We talked for a long while about staying in it and enjoying it,” Sharp said. “He explained all the memories that we would make with it.”
During senior night, Sharp was given the honor to push Ruff in his wheelchair across the pool deck. Yvonne came from the opposite side of the pool and met her son in the middle. A standing ovation from Smithville, Platte County and St. Joseph Central fans filled the Platte County Community Center. It was an incredible moment to witness as Kolby earned recognition from hundreds of fans.
Ruff was given a poster with his swim photo on it, celebrating his Senior Night. Yvonne was in tears as she hugged her son. These short few minutes were powerful as swimming was used a vehicle to showcase the love everyone has for Kolby.
Today, Kolby goes to school two days a week for three hours. He takes special education classes where the small teacher-to-student ratio is impactful. Kolby is also part of choir class. Music and singing have been beneficial for building communication skills for Kolby, Yvonne shared.
“The instructional assistants always say that he really enjoys choir,” Yvonne said. “He does (occupational therapy) and speech, which school provides.”
Yvonne shared Kolby may even walk or roll in his chair at graduation. Even if he does not have all of the credits needed to graduate, he will still be able to participate in the graduation ceremony.
Senior ceremonies at Smithville’s latest swim meet were just the start of any celebration seniors get to enjoy and Kolby is no different. The basement of the Ruff home stores all of his personal items from his room, which is now set up as a hospital. His things are stored in the same space with his swimming and snow skiing supplies ready for action. Yvonne wants everything to be the way he left it, for when Ruff hopefully emerges from his minimally-conscious state.
Just as he showed in his swimming years, Kolby has battled, fought and proven that he is a strong human. He continues to illustrate this each and every day no matter how big or small the task is. Senior Night showed Kolby’s strength to the swimming community in Smithville and the rest of the state.
“He is an incredible person, he is a fighter and he is showing it through his progress,” Jasinski said. “I wish him nothing but love, strength and courage.”
