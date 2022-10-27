Smithville's Kolby Ruff is honored at Senior Night Oct. 18 with a standing ovation. 

SMITHVILLE — Kolby Ruff is and always will be a member of Smithville’s Warriors swim team. Ruff, while injured in a car crash in 2020 and no longer in the pool, is still an active part of the team. He was honored for his efforts at Smithville Senior Night Oct. 18.

Head coach Kyle Martin is one of several who have expressed appreciation for Ruff and his impact on the team.

