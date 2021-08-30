As another school year begins, so too does another season of fall school sports. To kick off the swim and dive season, coaches from Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville were asked to fill out a questionnaire about highlights of last year and what spectators can look forward to for the 2021-22 season. The following are their answers. Smithville coach Kyle Martin did not respond.
How many starting swimmers did you lose? How many return and who are they?
Jessa Hahn of Kearney: “Last year we graduated three of our starting guys. They were David Mudge, Carter Woods and Vaughn Sloan. This year, we have a great group of starting guys. They are Peter Moore, Scott Doll, Ridge McBride and Adam Hoffman, all of which are seniors.”
Christopher Murphy of Liberty: “We had three seniors from our conference team graduate. We have 13 guys from our conference team returning.”
Mark Warner of Liberty North: “We have 14 returning varsity swimmers.”
How many players last season received all-state or all-conference awards? Who and what year are they?
Hahn: “At the 2020 Boys Class 1 State Meet: 200 medley relay finished 6th (Vaughn Sloan, Scott Doll, Carter Woods, and Ridge McBride); Carter Woods finished 7th in the 200-yard IM; Vaughn Sloan finished 8th in the 100 Freestyle; Scott Doll finished 4th in the 500 Freestyle (behind three seniors, we are expecting big things from Scott at state this season. We are hoping for a state champion); Vaughn Sloan finished 8th in the 100 Backstroke; Scott Doll finished 7th in the 100 Breastroke; and 400 Freestyle relay finished 8th (Scott Doll, Ridge McBride, Adam Hoffman, Vaughn Sloan).”
Murphy: “Caden Murphy - 200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay; Ian Everett - 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay; Nathan Hearst - 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay; and Keegan Drake - 200 Free Relay.”
Warner: “All-conference honorable mention: Jake Anderson-Jones, 100 Free, and Andrew Augustine, 200 IM; all-state honorable mention: Anderson-Jones, 200 Free and 100 Free, Augustine, 200 IM; and all-state first team: Augustine, 100 Breast.”
Who are your team’s heavy contributors this season? Please also include any stats you may have for these standouts.
Hahn: “Our starting seniors Peter Moore, Scott Doll, Ridge McBride and Adam Hoffman will be huge contributors to our team’s success this year. I am also expecting Lane Austin (10) and Jake Zingerman (11) to step up and have great seasons as well.”
Murphy: “Caden Murphy: State 6th in 200 IM, 6th 100 Breast, Conference - 1st 200 IM, 3rd 100 Breast, School record holder in the 200 IM and 100 Breast; and Ian Everett, State 6th 100 Fly, 6th 100 Back, Conference - 3rd 100 Fly, 1st 100 Back, broke three freshman team records last year.”
Warner: “Jake Anderson-Jones and Andrew Augustine.”
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
Hahn: “We are lucky this year to have gained three solid freshmen to the team. Their names are Parker Bartlett, Parker Mendel and Oliver Sumpter. Bartlett shows a lot of potential, especially in the sprint freestyle and breaststroke. Sumpter has also proved himself to be extremely coachable and strong in the water, so I expect him to do great things his freshmen year.”
Murphy: “We have four freshmen who all made summer championships on their club team so we have a good group of new guys coming in that should give us some depth: Jason Xiao, Dylan Auduong, Ryan Houck and Nick Houck.”
Warner: No answer provided.
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season? Weaknesses?
Hahn: “Strengths: Number of experienced swimmers. Weaknesses: We lost some great seniors last year, but I have no doubts that our starting team this year will step up to the plate.”
Murphy: “We have a lot of conference swimmers coming back who will be the strength of our team. We should have some competitive relays at both conference and state. We have six seniors from our conference team returning that will lead our team. With the addition of our freshmen, we should have some depth as well.”
Warner: No answer provided.
What are your key matchups or big meets we should note for the season?
Hahn: “Conference in October will be big for us because we have finished first the last six years so we will be wanting to keep that winning streak going.”
Murphy: “The biggest regular season meet is the COMO Invitational. That meet is the fastest in the state and is always a good indication of where we are in relation to the rest of the state. We also have a dual meet set up with LS West. They are a top 4 team in the state so that will also be a competitive meet.”
Warner: “COMO Invite is a big invitational for us mid-season. Otherwise, the conference championship meet and the state meet.”
