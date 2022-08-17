LIBERTY — Liberty North swim team comes back for another season in the pool as head coach Mark Warner begins his 10th season at the helm.
The Eagles finished in 18th place in the state championship last year while taking third place in the conference meet. Their major win as a team came when they captured the BlueMO Invitational.
The lead returning swimmer for the Eagles is Preston Zuber, who was second team all-conference as a freshman in the 200-yard medley relay and the 500-meter freestyle. At the state meet, Zuber was all-state honorable mention in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Along with Zuber, Brandon Cox, Maddox Sallee, Noah Warner and Addison Young all return from the squad that made it to the state championship last year.
Warner shared he has a young team that he is excited to watch grow. There aren’t many high expectations besides getting better each day at practice and in each competition, he explained.
“We have a few swimmers that have the potential to be very successful,” Warner said. “Overall, we are a young team with lots of potential. We hope to develop our younger swimmers to be strong competitors over the next few years.”
The first meet for Liberty North will be against Liberty at the Liberty Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
