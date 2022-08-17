Preston Zuber

Liberty North’s Preston Zuber returns as one of the top swimmers for the Eagles.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — Liberty North swim team comes back for another season in the pool as head coach Mark Warner begins his 10th season at the helm.

The Eagles finished in 18th place in the state championship last year while taking third place in the conference meet. Their major win as a team came when they captured the BlueMO Invitational.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.