Courier-Tribune’s All-Area Teams were selected by sports writer Mac Moore based on his opinions from covering the teams and using insights provided by area coaches when available.
Athlete of the Year: Noah Koch, Liberty
Noah Koch finished off his Jays tennis career by earning his second state medal and crossing the 100 wins mark despite the loss of his junior season. Koch gained some company for his second medal as he teamed up with his brother, sophomore Nicholas Koch, to take fifth place in state doubles. The older Koch won his first state medal with an eighth-place finish for singles in 2019.
Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Lafrenz, Kearney
Lafrenz entered the season with two years of head coaching experience for the Bulldogs girls team, but this was her chance with the boys squad. She helped get her senior-heavy group into the perfect position to make a deep run. Kearney won its district title while the senior doubles team of Kolby Smothers and Grant Woltkamp took fourth at the Missouri Class 2 state doubles tournament.
Nicholas Koch, Liberty
The younger Koch paired up with his brother Noah for a dominant doubles team that lifted Liberty to a sixth straight conference title and a district championship. Nicholas will have the chance to reverse the order of his brother’s success. The sophomore already showed strong skills in singles action, joining Noah as a Suburban Gold all-conference first team selection in singles and doubles.
Kolby Smothers, Kearney
Smothers was one half of a doubles district championship team that ran the table for an undefeated record in conference and district action. The duo maintained a perfect postseason record through the state doubles semifinals before finishing with a fourth-place medal. Smothers won all of his district matches for singles and doubles.
Grant Woltkamp, Kearney
Woltkamp completed the one-two punch with Smothers that helped the Bulldogs earn a 10-4 dual record on the way to a district championship. The tandem were the first Bulldogs in program history to reach state in doubles.
Jack Brown, Liberty North
Brown received all-conference second team honors in singles, but it was the senior’s success with his doubles partner, junior Graham Carter, that earned him the most accolades. The duo finished third in state doubles after taking runner-up in district doubles.
Graham Carter, Liberty North
Carter joined his doubles partner in earning all-conference second team recognition as a singles competitor in addition to the duo’s spot for all-conference first team in doubles. Carter and Brown’s third-place finish at state was the best in program history. Previously the best Eagles finish was an eighth-place finish in singles for Robert Trout in 2015 and two eighth-place doubles finishes by Marc Ohlhausen and Chuck Healey in 2011 and 2012.
Spencer Weishaar, Liberty
Weishaar kicked off his Jays tennis career with an impressive season. The freshman earned all-conference second team honors for singles. He finished the year by advancing to the semifinals in district singles before ultimately placing third at the event.
Jason Scott, Kearney
Scott ended up taking fourth place in singles at districts for Kearney. He also delivered a tie-break victory during the district finals in a doubles match along with teammate Cooper Varone. The clutch win from the seniors ultimately kept the Bulldogs alive for a final singles match where George Hayden clinched a district title for Kearney.
Austin Hamilton, Liberty
Hamilton teamed up with fellow senior Liam Bogue to take third place at individual districts, losing to Brown and Carter in the semifinals before defeating the Eagles’ other doubles team of Jed Anderson and Brett Wolkey.
Liam Bogue, Liberty
Bogue joined Hamilton on a doubles team that settled for all-conference honorable mention spot in a talent-packed Suburban Gold. Both doubles competitors also received all-conference honorable mention for singles as they wrapped up their senior campaigns.
Jed Anderson and Brett Wolkey, Liberty North
The final spot ended in a tie. Anderson and Wolkey finished up their Eagles careers with a fourth-place finish at districts and received all-conference second team honors.
