LIBERTY — The Eagles tennis season is back and revving up for another strong year. Liberty North kicks off head coach Art Smith’s 12th season on Thursday, March 24 when they face Platte County away from home.
Smith shared that his team is full of new faces while returning some strong players. Graham Carter returns for the Eagles as he looks to have another stellar season. Quinton Caccia will be ready to play this year too as Liberty North’s number two player. The Eagles are coming off a 12-2 record last year as they finished in second place in the conference standings.
“We have some good experience at the top of our ladder, but lost a lot of talent from three to six,” Smith said. “We’ve got a number of new faces in those spots and are excited to get rolling and see how everyone does.”
The Eagles will try to fill the void by adding some new key pieces. Smith targeted some fresh faces that will make an immediate impact to the team. He shared that Ryan Langdon, Quinton James, Cooper Potterf and Garrett Bryer will be welcome additions to the squad.
“We kind of take everything one match at a time and treat each one as a new opportunity to set goals, reach goals, and get better than the day before,” Smith said.
The Eagles will meet the Pirates at their home court on Thursday, March 24 at 4:00 p.m.
