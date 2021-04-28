Eagles boys tennis defeats Lee's Summit West in dual

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys tennis slipped past Lee’s Summit West 5-4 in a dual Tuesday, April 27 at Liberty North High School. The Eagles improved to 10-1 in duals this season.
Brett Wolkey, Layton McKee and Quinton Cacchia all won their singles matches. McKee and Cacchia also won together in doubles while Wolkey won with his partner Jed Anderson. Both doubles teams earned 8-1 victories.
Liberty North will face Park Hill Thursday, April 29 at Barry Park Tennis Complex in Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.